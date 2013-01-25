Jan 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, as better-than-expected data on German
business morale and encouraging manufacturing surveys from the
United States and China cheered investors.
TOP STORIES
* German business morale improved for a third consecutive
month in January to its highest in more than half a year, more
evidence that Europe's largest economy is gathering speed again
after contracting late last year.
* Canadian inflation probably moved back into the Bank of
Canada's target range in December, but only barely, with price
pressures subdued, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
* A senior Lenovo executive said on Thursday that the
Chinese computer maker may consider Research in Motion
as a takeover target, before it launches a make-or-break line of
redesigned smartphones.
* Canada's finance minister expects to choose the country's
next central bank governor in April and said on Friday he was
looking worldwide for the right candidate, who must hold a
Canadian passport.
* Halliburton reported a 35 percent decline in profit on a
slowdown in U.S. land drilling caused by a glut of natural gas.
* Britain's economy shrank more than expected at the end of
2012 with a North Sea oil production slump, lower factory output
and a hangover from London' Olympics pushing it perilously close
to a "triple-dip" recession.
* Procter & Gamble posted higher quarterly profit, as the
world's largest household products maker tries to reignite
growth in sluggish markets such as the United States while
activist investor William Ackman pushes for improvements.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.35 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.32 percent and 0.51 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.1757;
rose 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,663; fell 0.39 percent
* US crude : $96.31; rose 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $113.75; rose 0.41 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,093; fell 0.03 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The oil shipper has started to
sketch out plans for moving Canadian crude oil to a U.S.
refining market it has so far had little access to - the eastern
Gulf Coast region of Louisiana and Mississippi, CEO Al Monaco
said on Thursday.
* Open Text Corp. : The business software maker
reported a 29 percent growth in quarterly profit on revenue from
cloud-based services.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$25.50 from C$23 based on the one-time $135
million benefit to shareholders' equity from the exit fee
liability reversal.
* Major Drilling Group International Inc. : CIBC
cuts price target to C$13 from C$14 after the company said
fourth-quarter revenues are expected to be weaker than
previously thought with start-up delays to 2013 exploration
programs.
* Metro Inc. : Barclays raises price target to C$59
from C$56 citing the company's solid 2012 performance and
valuation support from recent acquisition speculation.
* New Flyer Industries Inc. : CIBC raises price
target to C$10 from C$8.75 to reflect the company's potential
international growth opportunities as well as the increased
likelihood that it has become a takeout target.
* Osisko Mining Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$9 from C$9.50 after the company reported
fourth-quarter operational results with no embedded surprise.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes consumer price
inflation
* Major U.S. events and data includes new home sales