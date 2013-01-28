Jan 28 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Monday, mirroring expected Wall Street gains,
after recent global economic data suggested the world's biggest
economies are on their way to recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Caterpillar Inc reported a 55 percent drop in quarterly
profit as customers sold off existing inventories rather than
buy new machines.
* Yield-hungry investors bought 6.63 billion euros of two
new Italian bonds at an auction, just less than the top-targeted
amount, shrugging off uncertainty ahead of next month's
election.
* Nordion said it has initiated a review of its strategic
alternatives, almost four months after it suspended its dividend
as an arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from its
main supplier.
* Japan's government stepped in to give Boeing Co's
now-grounded 787 Dreamliner and its made-in-Japan technology a
boost in 2008 by easing safety regulations, fast-tracking the
rollout of the groundbreaking jet for Japan's biggest airlines,
according to records and participants in the process.
* Toyota regained the crown as the world's top selling
automaker in 2012, posting record-high sales and beating rivals
General Motors and Volkswagen.
* Loans to companies and households in the euro zone
contracted for the eighth month running in December, showing low
official borrowing costs are having little success in reviving
investment and spending.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.06 percent to 0.13 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.7519;
fell 0.01 percent
* Gold futures : $1,656.4; were unchanged
* US crude : $96.26; rose 0.4 percent
* Brent crude : $113.32; rose 0.04 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,070.5; rose 0.5 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc. : The oil and gas producer and China's
CNOOC said they have mutually agreed to extend the closing date
of CNOOC's takeover of the company by 30 days to March 2, 2013.
* Silver Standard Resources Inc. : The miner expects
construction at its San Luis mine in central Peru to begin this
year, as it works to wrap up an agreement with a local
land-owning community.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Northern Graphite Corp. : Seymour Pierce starts
with buy rating and target price C$1.70, says the company is
well-financed to complete its project optimization work in 2013
and is well placed to exploit any uplift in graphite demand and
prices.
* Telus Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises target price
to C$75 from C$70 on valuation changes.
* Rogers Communications Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
raises target price to C$50 from C$43 based on increased
long-term wireless forecasts that may result in higher cash
flows.
* BCE Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to
C$46 from C$44 and said the company seems well-positioned for
cash flow growth.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods and
pending home sales