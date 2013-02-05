Feb 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher, in line with its European and U.S. counterparts,
after better-than-expected euro zone data confirmed the region's
economy showed clear signs of recovery.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's battered economy is probably recovering but
the gulf between its two biggest members is widening, according
to a survey that showed business optimism in the bloc at an
eight-month high.
* BP announced quarterly profit down a fifth from a year ago,
after it sold assets in preparation for what could be its
biggest oil spill payout when the case comes to trial later this
month.
* TransCanada Corp : Alberta could offer new
environmental initiatives for oil sands development to show the
Obama administration that approving a $5.3 billion pipeline to
U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will not increase pollution, the
Canadian province's new envoy in Washington said on Monday.
* John Malone's Liberty Global has opened talks with
Britain's Virgin Media over a takeover that would increase the
U.S. cable group's dominance in Europe and step up a challenge
to media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
* Barclays bosses ducked questions over funding for its
rescue by Qatar four years ago, as another big charge for
mis-selling showed how past problems continue to dog the British
bank.
* UBS reported faster than expected progress in overhauling
its investment bank but its flagship wealth management unit
performed disappointingly, weighed down in Europe where
Switzerland is under fire for helping tax cheats.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.47 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.5 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 304.5331;
rose 0.37 percent
* Gold futures : $1,674.5; fell 0.05 percent
* US crude : $96.8; rose 0.66 percent
* Brent crude : $116.53; rose 0.8 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,279.75; fell 0.3 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : Synthetic crude oil
production at Syncrude Canada's oil sands operations averaged
277,600 barrels per day in January, down about 5 percent from
December, the joint venture's largest-interest owner, Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd said.
* Yellow Media Ltd : The telephone directory
publisher's fourth-quarter adjusted profit halved as print
advertising sales remained weak.
* Bell Aliant reported a 12 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit as it took a restructuring related charge.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bombardier Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$4.25 from C$4, sees upside potential for the
company in the second half of 2013 if the Cseries development
stays on track and if its first flight triggers additional
orders for the CSeries
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc : CIBC raises target price
to C$8.25 from C$7.75 after the company's 2P reserves increased
by 15 percent and its 3P oil reserves increased by 26 percent
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc : Canaccord Genuity
raises target price to C$14.75 from C$13.50, expects the company
to continue to improve gross margins as it improves upon the
acquired location margins
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM non-manufacturing
index and consumer confidence data