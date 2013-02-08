UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday, despite encouraging Chinese trade data that set the scene for economic recovery. Canadian jobs and housing data both came in weaker than expected.
TOP STORIES
* After two months of hefty gains Canada's economy unexpectedly shed 21,900 jobs in January, almost entirely in full-time work, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
* Canadian housing starts plunged in January as both single and multiple starts fell, particularly in Ontario, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said in a report that showed the housing market was even weaker than expected.
* China's exports and imports surged and new lending soared in January as the first hard data of the year signalled both a solid recovery in domestic and overseas demand, and the risk that inflationary pressures are building.
* European Union leaders agreed the framework of a new long-term budget after 15 hours of negotiation, laying the ground for 960 billion euros of spending on agriculture, aid and scientific research in the years ahead.
* Credit rating agency Moody's Corp, which could face a federal lawsuit tied to pre-crisis ratings, reported a 66 percent jump in quarterly profit as it benefited from a wave of debt issues.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in the range of -0.09 percent to 0.22 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.0176; rose 0.19 percent
* Gold futures : $1,668.8; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $95.98; rose 0.16 percent
* Brent crude : $118.12; rose 0.75 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,235.25; rose 0.58 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Aurizon Mines Ltd : The gold miner said it was in talks with a number of potential buyers, after rejecting an unsolicited C$780 million offer from Alamos Gold Inc last month.
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc : The company said a mid-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug showed that 95 percent of the patients experienced a reduction in the size of their tumors.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Manulife Financial Corp : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer after the company reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results driven by higher new business strain and higher hedging costs
* Fortis Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$35.50 from C$36 after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results due to corporate expenses and lower FortisBC Energy earnings
* Cineplex Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$32 citing its strong fourth-quarter results, its core business strength and solid management
* Shoppers Drug Mart Corp : National Bank Financial ups target price to C$44 from C$43 and CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$44 on the company's fourth-quarter results and its positive 2013 outlook
* Teck Resources Ltd. : National Bank Financial cuts to underperform from sector perform and CIBC cuts target price to C$48 from C$50 on rising coal costs, lower copper production and concerns of a potential M&A
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change and international trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade and wholesale inventories
