July 11 Canadian stock index futures looked set
to open higher on Thursday after comments from the Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S. central bank was not
as close to winding up its monetary stimulus program as markets
anticipated, improved investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* About half of the Federal Reserve's policymakers felt the
U.S. central bank's bond-buying stimulus should be brought to a
halt by year end when they met in June, but many wanted
reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on solid ground before
any policy retreat.
* The Bank of Japan said the world's third-largest economy
was finally recovering as it kept monetary policy steady, its
most optimistic view in two-and-half years reflecting the impact
of a weakening yen and its massive monetary stimulus on
activity.
* The European Central Bank has not "tied itself to the
mast" with its use of forward guidance on low interest rates,
and could raise them if inflationary pressures emerge in the
future, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said.
* Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc
said third-quarter profit more than doubled, mainly due to the
sale of its non-controlling interest in speciality channel Food
Network Canada.
* KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday reported a smaller
than expected decline in June sales at established restaurants
in China, showing signs of recovery after sales were drastically
hit by a food safety scare and a bird flu outbreak.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.18 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.9 percent to 1.05 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.6887;
rose 0.34 percent
* Gold futures : $1,282; rose 2.77 percent
* U.S. crude : $105.85; fell 0.63 percent
* Brent crude : $108.29; fell 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,028.5; rose 2.98 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cineplex Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price by C$1 to C$31 on new estimates and valuation.
* Petroamerica Oil : Canaccord Genuity starts with
buy rating given the company's growth potential, attractive
valuation, and light oil orientation.
* Sirius XM Canada Holdings : Canaccord Genuity
raises target to C$8.20 from C$7.75 to reflect the strong
dividend yield and high dividend growth prospects.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing price
index
* Major U.S. events and data includes import and export
prices, initial and continuing claims and Federal budget