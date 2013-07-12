July 12 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment
to maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy for some time
continued to support markets.
TOP STORIES
* China's finance minister signaled that Beijing may be
willing to tolerate economic growth in the second half of the
year significantly below 7 percent, marking the most sobering
comment to date from a senior policymaker on the country's
slowdown.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 31 percent rise in
quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded and the biggest
U.S. bank by assets avoided another "London Whale" derivatives
loss.
* France's Schneider Electric was in talks about a 3.3
billion pound deal for Invensys, sending shares in the British
group soaring on hopes others could still enter the fray.
* Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications
Inc agreed to be acquired by a unit of government-owned Tsinghua
Holdings Co Ltd for a raised offer price of about $1.78 billion,
the companies said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.04 percent to 0.15 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.807;
rose 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,276.3; fell 0.3 percent
* US crude : $105.64; rose 0.7 percent
* Brent crude : $108.09; rose 0.33 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,961.25; fell 0.55 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Medicago Inc : Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Corp said that it will take a 60 percent stake in Canada's
Medicago Inc in a joint purchase with a Philip Morris
International subsidiary.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : RBC raises target price to C$54
from C$51 as the company provided slightly better than expected
third-quarter FY13 results.
* Corus Entertainment Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$21.50 from C$22.50 following the company's below the
expectation results in third quarter.
* DragonWave Inc. Canaccord Genuity raises target
to $2.60 from $1.90 on valuation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes PPI, ECRI weekly index
and Reuters/UMich sentiment index