August 8 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Thursday despite robust Chinese
economic data that boosted global markets.
TOP STORIES
* Surprisingly firm rebounds in China's exports and imports
in July offered some hope that the world's second-largest
economy might be stabilising after more than two years of
slowing growth, although an imminent rebound still looks
unlikely.
* BCE Inc reported a 22 percent fall in profit but a
marginal increase in revenue, with strong growth in wireless.
* Quebecor Inc reported a 15 percent rise in
quarterly profit, mainly due to growth at its telecommunications
business, but total revenue rose less than 1 percent.
* Tim Hortons Inc reported a 14 percent rise in
second-quarter profit, and said it would increase its share
buyback by C$900 million.
* Agrium Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit due
to an unusually cold spring in North America, but said it
expected strong demand for crop inputs for the rest of the year.
* Manulife Financial Corp reported a second-quarter
profit, just missing analysts' estimates, as it absorbed a
smaller loss from financial market movements.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.25 percent to 0.43 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.6587;
rose 0.21 percent
* Gold futures : $1,291.3; rose 0.4 percent
* US crude : $103.84; fell 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $106.89; fell 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,197; rose 2.73 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : The company
reaffirmed its full-year production forecast, counting on its
Horizon oil sands project to make up for a fall in production in
the second quarter.
* Canadian Tire Corp : The company reported a 16
percent rise in second-quarter profit as higher sales in its
namesake retail brand boosted margins.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$4.75
from C$4 following the company's strong performance in second
quarter
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp : RBC cuts price
target to C$34 from C$37 as the company reported earnings below
expected lines
* New Flyer Industries Inc : CIBC raises target price
to C$12 from C$11.50 reflecting a change in the company's net
debt
* Sun Life Financial Inc : CIBC raises target price
to C$35 from C$32, says the company's sales performance was
solid, all of which helps sustain the favourable medium-term
outlook
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing PI
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims