August 13 Canada's main stock index looked set
to open higher on Tuesday as strong ata from the euro zone and
Germany pointed to a recovery in the European economy and
boosted investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd is
weighing options that could include an outright sale, it said on
Monday, and its largest shareholder is stepping down from its
board to avoid possible conflict of interest.
* German analyst and investor sentiment climbed more than
expected in August, suggesting Europe's largest economy is
gradually regaining momentum after a contraction in late 2012
and a weak start to 2013.
* Struggling department store operator J.C. Penney Co said
activist investor William Ackman, who has been pressuring the
company to oust its chairman and chief executive, has resigned
from the board effective Aug. 12.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may look at cutting
corporate taxes to ensure he can push through a planned sales
tax increase as he seeks to show he has a strategy to both
foster an economic recovery and contain the country's enormous
public debt.
* The heat seems to be getting to KFC parent Yum Brands Inc
in China, after the fast-food chain saw China sales slide in
July, with some market watchers saying a lack of focus on
cooling drinks and ice cream meant diners looked elsewhere as
record hot weather gripping the country.
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.22 percent to 0.28 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.4325;
rose 0.22 percent
* Gold futures : $1,326.6; fell 0.61 percent
* US crude : $106.55; rose 0.41 percent
* Brent crude : $109.71; rose 0.68 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,296.25; rose 0.62 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$10.75 on valuation
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp : BMO cuts rating to
underperform from market perform, says the company continues to
face challenges in attaining design capacity and working capital
remains weak
* Enerplus Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$20
from C$17.50 after the company reported second-quarter results
that beat expectations
* Perpetual Energy Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$1.50 from C$1.40, believes further debt repayment will be key
to the company's success going forward
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, business
inventories and import and export prices