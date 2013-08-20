August 20 After posting its biggest single-day
percentage fall in eight weeks in the previous session, Canada's
main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday as
investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its
monetary easing policy as early as next month.
TOP STORIES
* A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot
Inc beat analysts' quarterly profit and sales estimates,
prompting the world's largest home improvement chain to raise
its outlook for the fiscal year.
* Best Buy Co Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as
lower costs offset lackluster sales at the world's largest
consumer electronics chain.
* BHP Billiton's new chief has put his stamp on the top
global miner, mapping out a cautious approach to expanding into
the potash market, which it sees as its next big growth business
beyond 2020.
* China's CNOOC Ltd, which closed its $15.1 billion
acquisition of energy producer Nexen in February, posted a 7.9
percent gain in its first-half earnings, beating estimates, as
increased output offset lower crude prices and higher operating
costs.
* Glencore Xstrata took a $7.7 billion hit on Xstrata's
mining assets, drastically reducing the value of early-stage
projects after falling prices dragged down first-half profit.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.02 percent to 0.17 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.7673;
fell 0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,363.5; fell 0.2 percent
* US crude : $106.11; fell 0.92 percent
* Brent crude : $109.38; fell 0.47 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,310; rose 0.05 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Leisureworld Senior Care Corp : CIBC cuts target
price to C$12 from C$12.75 after the company posted
second-quarter results below expectations
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : CIBC
cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer to reflect
expectations for below-average total returns over the next 12 to
18 months on a risk-adjusted basis
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed index,
ICSC/GS report and Redbook