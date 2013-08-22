Aug 22 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday as investors shifted focus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's minutes to strong economic data from China and
the euro zone, which painted signs of a global economic
recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Evidence is growing that the world economy is on the mend.
Business surveys on Thursday showed better-than-expected growth
in the euro zone and a rebound in China's vast manufacturing
sector.
* Hewlett-Packard Co shuffled its top ranks on Wednesday,
shifting a star executive to a role identifying acquisition
targets after a disappointing performance from the division he
oversaw curtailed the No. 1 PC maker's 2014 outlook.
* PetroChina Co Ltd, China's dominant oil and gas producer
which also owns refineries, posted a 29 percent rise in its
second-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co said that quarterly comparable
sales fell a worse-than-expected 10 percent, which the company
blamed on fewer visits by shoppers to stores and customers' lack
of interest in its women's clothing.
* Wells Fargo & Co, the largest mortgage lender in the
United States, will cut 2,300 jobs in its home loan business
because fewer customers are refinancing as interest rates rise,
according to an internal memo reviewed by
Reuters.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.54 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.22 percent to 0.57 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.5207;
rose 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,368.8; fell 0.13 percent
* US crude : $103.94; rose 0.09 percent
* Brent crude : $109.77; fell 0.04 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,376; rose 1.88 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Rogers Communications Inc : Canada is focused on
boosting competition in the telecom sector and will examine any
move by industry leader Rogers Communications back a private
equity bid for two small wireless carriers, Industry Minister
James Moore said on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Atco Ltd : National Bank Financial resumes rating
with sector perform on valuation.
* Bank of Montreal : KBW raises price target to C$63
from C$62, believes that the bank could report steady core
profitability and an in-line quarter highlighted by strong
growth and better net interest margin in the U.S.
* Bank of Nova Scotia : KBW raises price target to
C$61 from C$60, says potential economic headwinds in the
emerging markets in which it operates could results in slower
growth and potentially higher credit costs as well.
* Canadian Utilities Ltd : National Bank Financial
resumes with sector perform rating after the company reported
adjusted EPS of C$1.20 with 14 percent growth year-over-year,
driven by ongoing rate base growth within its utilities segment
coupled with relatively strong realized Alberta power prices
within the energy segment.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, lead indicators and Markit flash manufacturing PMI