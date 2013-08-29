Aug 29 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Thursday, helped by signs of a delay in U.S.
military action against Syria and stronger-than-expected results
from some of Canada's biggest banks.
TOP STORIES
* President Barack Obama made the case on Wednesday for a
limited military strike against Syria in response to last week's
chemical weapons attack even as he faced new obstacles with
British allies and U.S. lawmakers that could delay any imminent
action.
* Vodafone Group PLC said it was in talks with Verizon
Communications Inc to sell its 45 percent stake in their U.S.
joint venture Verizon Wireless for what a Bloomberg report said
would be about $130 billion.
* Royal Bank of Canada reported a 3 percent rise in
quarterly profit, topping analysts' estimates, as higher
consumer loan volumes and wealth management fees more than
offset a drop in fixed-income trading revenue.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly profit fell 10
percent, as the lender took C$418 million in insurance-related
charges partly related to severe weather in Canada during the
summer.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's third-quarter
profit rose 6 percent, driven by stronger retail banking and
wealth management income, it said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.57 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.36 percent to 0.44 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.401;
fell 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,412; fell 0.47 percent
* US crude : $109.36; fell 0.67 percent
* Brent crude : $115.78; fell 0.71 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,248.75; fell 0.57 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Capital Power Corporation : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer after the company reached an
agreement to sell three New England facilities to Emera Inc
.
* Emera Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$37
from C$38 after the company announced that it will acquire
1,050MWs of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine plants in New England for
$541 million from Capital Power Corp.
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises target
price to C$84 from C$78 after the bank reported
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes current account, PPI
and raw materials prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes real GDP, initial and
continuing claims, and final sales