Sept 23 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Monday despite positive economic data
from China and the euro zone, as Fed comments and a bleak
warning from BlackBerry weigh on investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* A flood of new orders gave a boost to European and Chinese
firms in September, according to a clutch of surveys which added
to evidence that the global economy is healing.
* BlackBerry Ltd's plan to retreat from the consumer
market in favor of serving businesses and governments is a
desperate move that industry watchers warn will only accelerate
its downward spiral.
* Major U.S. telecom companies have not registered for a
Canadian wireless spectrum auction, raising doubts about
government plans for more competition and offering good news for
the three big players, BCE Inc, Rogers Communications
Inc and Telus Corp
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces the daunting prospect
of persuading her centre-left rivals to keep her in power after
her conservatives notched up their best election result in more
than two decades but fell short of an absolute majority.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.18 percent to 0.08
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.5278;
fell 0.17 percent
* Gold futures : $1,319.7; fell 0.96 percent
* US crude : $104.66; fell 0.09 percent
* Brent crude : $108.95; fell 0.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,216; fell 0.88 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc raised its dividend by 50 percent and
said potash volumes are expected to be about 30 percent lower
than normal in the current quarter.
* Enbridge Inc : The pipeline company has rationed
space for crude oil shippers on four different lines in its
export network in October, two market sources said on Friday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BlackBerry : Many banks and brokers, including
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, CIBC, cut price targets after
the company said it expects second-quarter results below
estimates
* Aurcana Corp : RBC raises target price to C$2.50
from C$2, says with the finalization of a loan facility,
near-term concerns over liquidity and the ability for the
company to fund capital expenditures at Shafter have been
addressed
* Canam Group Inc : Raymond James raises rating to
strong buy from outperform, says the North American steel sector
is slowly turning for the better
* Semafo Inc : RBC raises target price to C$3.70 from
C$2.80, says the impact of the Reserve at Siou and new mine plan
are positive for Semafo as they increase production and lower
costs at the company's Mana operation
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed index and
Markit Manufacturing PMI