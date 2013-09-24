Sept 24 Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as worries over U.S. monetary
and fiscal policies dampened investor sentiment.
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd were expected to be active
after the smartphone maker agreed on Monday to go private in a
$4.7 billion deal led by its biggest shareholder. But the buyer
still has to finalize financing and BlackBerry is free for now
to seek better offers.
TOP STORIES
* German business morale improved slightly to its highest
level in 17 months in September, suggesting Europe's largest
economy is staging a firm recovery after a contraction in late
2012 and a weak start to this year.
* Chipmaker Applied Materials Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd
said they will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a $29
billion company.
* South Korea's government bowed to public pressure and
voted down a bid by Boeing to supply 60 warplanes, saying it
would restart the multi-billion tender process to get a more
advanced fighter.
* Lennar Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, indicating the
U.S. housing recovery is firmly on track.
* Citigroup Inc said it is eliminating about 1,000 jobs in
its U.S. home mortgage business, making it the latest bank to
lay off staff as higher interest rates cut into demand for new
loans and refinancing.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.11 percent to 0.12 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.3458;
fell 0.13 percent
* Gold futures : $1,321; fell 0.44 percent
* US crude : $103.38; fell 0.2 percent
* Brent crude : $108.15; fell 0.01 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,172.85; fell 1 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sears Canada Inc : The department store chain said
Chief Executive Calvin McDonald resigned and that Chief
Operating Officer Douglas Campbell would take over with
immediate effect.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Residential Properties Inc : RBC starts
with outperform rating; price target of $27, says it is
positioned to deliver strong earnings growth.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Raymond James cuts
rating to market perform from outperform; cuts target price to
C$35 from C$39, says AECO gas price is a concern.
* Canyon Services Group Inc : Raymond James cuts
rating to market perform from outperform; cuts target price to
C$13.25 from C$14, says weak gas prices a risk to otherwise
improving activity levels.
* DHX Media Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$4.25
from C$3.75 after the company reported largely in-line
fourth-quarter results, and on the acquisition of Ragdoll.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes S&P Case-Shiller, home
prices and consumer confidence