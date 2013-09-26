Sept 26 Canadian stock index futures inched
higher on Thursday with investors cautious about the outcome of
the U.S. government's debt ceiling talks.
Shares of BlackBerry were expected to be in focus after
falling on Wednesday on doubts about a $4.7 billion bid to take
the smartphone maker private.
TOP STORIES
* Barclays Plc will stop offering wealth management services
in about 130 countries by 2016 and cut jobs in the unit as part
of an effort to rein in costs and boost profit.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with government officials
to settle federal and state mortgage probes for $11 billion, two
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Germany's biggest bathroom fittings company Grohe has been
snapped up by Japanese building products group Lixil in a 3.06
billion euro deal, marking the largest ever investment by Japan
in Europe's biggest economy.
* Chile's Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a freeze on
Barrick Gold Corp's suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine but
the Toronto-based miner escaped having the project's
environmental permit revoked.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.16 percent to 0.58 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.0959;
rose 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,338.3; rose 0.18 percent
* US crude : $103.1; rose 0.43 percent
* Brent crude : $109; rose 0.63 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,247; rose 0.69 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bear Creek Mining Corp : The company has secured
environmental approvals for its Corani mine in Peru, but
development of the large silver project will likely remain on
hold for now, the head of the miner said on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd : National Bank Financial
raises rating to outperform from sector perform, expects a
re-rating for the company's shares as it trades at a discount to
its historical average and to peers, which reflects heavy net
redemptions in recent years.
* CN Railway Co : BMO raises price target to C$119
from C$115, expect the company's revenue growth rate to
accelerate to over 8 percent in 2014 and earnings per share
growth to be in the mid-to-high teens including the contribution
from share repurchase programs.
* Largo Resources Ltd : RBC starts with sector
perform rating, says the company's Maracas vanadium project in
Brazil has the potential to be a world-class, low-cost long-life
operation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes Initial and continuing
claims, real GDP, pending home sales and building permits