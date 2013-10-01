US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
Oct 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday as investors remained calm despite the first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. government began a partial shutdown for the first time in 17 years, potentially putting up to 1 million workers on unpaid leave, closing national parks and stalling medical research projects.
* Silvio Berlusconi on Monday faced dissent within his People of Freedom Party, complicating his plans to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition government.
* Euro zone factory activity grew for the third month running in September as stronger demand enabled manufacturers to raise prices for the first time since mid-2012, a survey showed.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's possible $11 billion settlement of government mortgage probes has been complicated by a dispute with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over responsibility for losses at the former Washington Mutual Inc, said people familiar with the matter.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will receive Goldman Sachs Inc stock worth nearly $2.15 billion on Tuesday through warrants acquired as part of a deal originally signed during the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.26 percent to 0.29 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.3334; fell 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,317.1; fell 0.71 percent
* US crude : $102.21; fell 0.12 percent
* Brent crude : $108.04; fell 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,215.75; fell 1.18 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Intact Financial Corp : The property and casualty insurer said it will take catastrophe losses of C$199 million in the third quarter due mainly to a series of bad weather events and a fiery train derailment that devastated the town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec in early July.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Office Properties Inc : CIBC cuts to rating sector performer from sector outperformer after Brookfield Property Partners announced a proposal to acquire "any or all" Brookfield Office Properties shares outstanding.
* Genivar Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$30 from C$27 following a slew of positive data points for the company and the engineering services industry.
* Niko Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy and target price to C$6 from C$13.50 on financing concerns which were recently highlighted by the company's delinquency on rig payments.
* Primero Mining Corp : Cantor raises price target to C$7.05 from C$6.45 on increased confidence in the management's ability to ramp its San Dimas project according to plan.
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$2.50 from C$2.25 after the company announced the sale of a non-core gas asset.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending and the ISM manufacturing employment
