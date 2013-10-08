Oct 8 Hopes that Republicans and Democrats will
reach a deal on the U.S. budget as well as the debt ceiling
pushed Canadian stock index futures slightly higher on Tuesday,
though gains could be limited as markets remain wary of the risk
of failure
TOP STORIES
* A few faint glimmers of hope surfaced on Monday in the
U.S. fiscal standoff, both in Congress and at the White House,
with President Barack Obama saying he would accept a short-term
increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default.
* Business confidence in China's services sector slipped in
September and growth slowed, a private survey showed, another
signal the world's No.2 economy is finding it difficult to
regain solid momentum after a protracted slowdown.
* Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent unveiled plans to
cut an overall 10,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2015, hoping
to save 1 billion euros and turn the company around after years
of losses.
* Talisman Energy Inc shares surged in after-hours
trading on Monday after activist investor Carl Icahn said he had
purchased about 61 million shares of the underperforming
Canadian oil producer and may seek a seat on the company's
board.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.05 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.8836;
rose 0.34 percent
* Gold futures : $1,322.5; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $103.54; rose 0.5 percent
* Brent crude : $110.26; rose 0.53 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,269.5; rose 0.34 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : The Canadian
government said on Monday it blocked a bid from a company
controlled by Egyptian telecom tycoon Naguib Sawiris to buy a
fiber optic network, citing national security concerns. [ID:
nL1N0HX22E]
* Saputo Inc : The dairy producer swooped on
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd,
potentially kickstarting a wave of foreign purchases in
Australia's A$4 billion a year dairy industry.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Exchange Income Corp : National Bank Financial
cuts price target to C$24 from C$28 after the company announced
that it expects third-quarter EBITDA to come in at about half of
last year's third-quarter results due to weaker than anticipated
margins.
* HudBay Minerals Inc : Raymond James raises price
target to C$9 from C$8.25 on improved confidence in the
company's ability to meet its development targets at Constancia
and reduced concerns over additional funding needs.
* Intact Financial Corp : National Bank Financial
raises price target to C$72 from C$71 on expectations of strong
book value growth and the company's substantial excess capital
position.
* Methanex Corp : Jefferies raises price target to
$65 from $54 to reflect better pricing.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts and
trade balance
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook and IBD
consumer confidence