Nov 14 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Thursday on Janet Yellen's dovish comments
that supported the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy,
ahead of a crucial nomination hearing later in the day.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone economy all but stagnated in the third
quarter with France's recovery fizzling out and slower expansion
in Germany.
* Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the
U.S. Federal Reserve, will offer a stout defense on Thursday of
the central bank's aggressive monetary easing before a Senate
panel that includes some tough Republican critics.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly
sales, hurt by an unexpected decline in U.S. comparable sales
and what the company called a competitive retail environment.
* Kinross Gold Corp reported a sharp fall in
third-quarter earnings on the back of a lower gold price.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.29 to 0.27 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 273.6566;
fell 0.14 percent
* Gold futures : $1,278.1; rose 0.77 percent
* US crude : $93.62; fell 0.28 percent
* Brent crude : $107.83; rose 0.66 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,952; fell 0.4 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ag Growth International Inc : National Bank
Financial ups to outperform from sector perform, raises target
to C$40 from C$38.50 after the company posted strong
third-quarter revenue figures, expects near-term positive U.S.
and international demand momentum
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd : NBF raises target to
C$27 fro C$25 on revised long-term growth assumptions
* Linamar Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to
C$43 from C$39 after the company's third-quarter earnings beat
expectations
* Semafo Inc : National Bank Financial raises target
to C$3.80 from C$3.30, expects higher grades grades coming into
the mine plan sooner as its Siou and Fofina deposits come into
development six months ahead of schedule
* Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc : Canaccord Genuity
cuts target to C$1.50 from C$2.60 citing the company's
third-quarter results and to reflect no growth forecast beyond
Mt. Milligan
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes trade and new housing
data
* Major U.S. events and data includes trade, initial claims
and unit labor costs data