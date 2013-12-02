Dec 2 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday as China's manufacturing data calmed worries about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

TOP STORIES

* Increasing demand for manufactured goods drove global factory activity higher last month but the spurt in the euro zone masked a widening disparity among some of the bloc's key members.

* Heavy discounting took a toll on U.S. retail sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers spent almost 3 percent less than they did a year earlier, according to data released Sunday by an industry group.

* Deutsche Telekom plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs at its IT services business T-Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.

* Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs to try to reduce its balance sheet.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.25 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.03 percent to 0.14 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.5677; rose 0.01 percent

* Gold futures : $1,236.2; fell 1.15 percent

* US crude : $93.18; rose 0.5 percent

* Brent crude : $109.5; fell 0.17 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,015; fell 0.57 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* TransCanada Corp : The company has had to renegotiate expiration dates for shipping contracts on its Keystone XL crude oil pipeline at least three times due to delays getting approval to build the pipeline, CEO Russ Girling said on Friday.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Atrium Innovations Inc : National Bank Financial cuts rating to sector perform from outperform as the company announced an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Permira for C$24 a share in cash.

* Superior Plus Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$12 as it presented its Destination 2015 strategy that aims to transform the company into the best in class by 2015.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI

* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending and ISM manufacturing employment