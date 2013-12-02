Dec 2 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Monday as China's manufacturing data calmed
worries about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.
TOP STORIES
* Increasing demand for manufactured goods drove global
factory activity higher last month but the spurt in the euro
zone masked a widening disparity among some of the bloc's key
members.
* Heavy discounting took a toll on U.S. retail sales during
the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers spent almost 3 percent less
than they did a year earlier, according to data released Sunday
by an industry group.
* Deutsche Telekom plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs at its IT
services business T-Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on
Monday, citing company sources.
* Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back
11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs to try to reduce
its balance sheet.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.25 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.03 percent to 0.14 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.5677;
rose 0.01 percent
* Gold futures : $1,236.2; fell 1.15 percent
* US crude : $93.18; rose 0.5 percent
* Brent crude : $109.5; fell 0.17 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,015; fell 0.57 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp : The company has had to
renegotiate expiration dates for shipping contracts on its
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline at least three times due to
delays getting approval to build the pipeline, CEO Russ Girling
said on Friday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Atrium Innovations Inc : National Bank Financial
cuts rating to sector perform from outperform as the company
announced an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm
Permira for C$24 a share in cash.
* Superior Plus Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$14 from C$12 as it presented its Destination 2015 strategy
that aims to transform the company into the best in class by
2015.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing
PMI, construction spending and ISM manufacturing employment