Dec 4 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wednesday as markets focused on U.S. economic
data that might provide hints when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
start to wind down its bond-buying stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* The recovery in the euro zone private sector lost momentum
in November, according to a survey that again highlighted the
growing disparity between some of the bloc's biggest economies.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is readying a $182
billion economic package this week in his latest bid to pull the
economy out of deflation, but the new measures will not require
the government to sell more debt.
* EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions
including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup a
record total of 1.71 billion euros for rigging financial
benchmarks.
* Standard Chartered warned that 10 years of record earnings
are likely to end this year, with profit set to fall because of
losses in Korea, a slowdown in its key Asian markets and tougher
regulations.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.25 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.15 percent to 0.14 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.668;
rose 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,222; rose 0.02 percent
* US crude : $97.05; rose 1.05 percent
* Brent crude : $111.79; fell 0.74 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,008; rose 0.69 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold producer will name Ned
Goodman, a veteran Canadian money manager, as a director and
James Gowans, a former De Beers Canada chief executive, as its
new chief operating officer, Dow Jones reported, quoting a
person familiar with the matter.
* BlackBerry : The interim chief executive recently
appointed to revamp the mobile phone maker is in it "for the
long haul", the company's largest shareholder Prem Watsa told
Reuters.
National Bank : Canada's sixth-largest lender,
announced a 2-for-1 stock split and raised its dividend after
reporting a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts price target to C$77
from C$78 as it reported fourth-quarter EPS below expected
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp : Raymond James cuts
price target to C$3.25 from C$3.75 as a result of dilution from
the equity raise
* Kelt Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises price target to
C$13 from C$9.50, says the company's acquisition in Alberta
looks very attractive for shareholders
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes exports, imports,
trade balance and BOC rate decision
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment,
international trade, PMI and ISM non-manufacturing