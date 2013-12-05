Dec 5 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
lower open on Thursday as recent strong U.S. economic data
heightened worries over the potential for an early winding down
of Federal Reserve's equity-friendly stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank left its main interest rate
unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent, holding course after
a pick-up in inflation and a drop in unemployment eased pressure
on the bank to act again.
* Royal Bank of Canada said that its quarterly
profit rose 11 percent and that Chief Executive Officer Gordon
Nixon would step down next summer after 13 years in his
position.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank said that its quarterly
profit rose 1.6 percent, missing expectations, and it announced
a 2-for-1 stock split.
* Dollarama Inc reported a 20 percent rise in
profit due to higher sales and new store openings.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that its
quarterly profit slipped 1.9 percent after one-time charges
offset a rise in retail and wealth management income.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.03 percent to 0.2 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.9328;
fell 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,229.4; fell 1.51 percent
* US crude : $97.36; rose 0.16 percent
* Brent crude : $111.69; fell 0.17 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,078.5; fell 0.23 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The company's Porgera gold
mine in Papua New Guinea continues to operate after two illegal
miners were killed there in a confrontation with police, a
company spokesman said.
* Enbridge Inc : The pipeline operator said on
Wednesday 2013 earnings would be at the low end of its target of
C$1.74 to C$1.90 per share, but boosted its dividend by 11
percent.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Western Bank : CIBC raises target price
to C$39 from C$37 as it reported cash EPS ahead of analysts'
estimate and consensus.
* Enbridge Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$51 from
C$52, says the company has been telegraphing weaker growth for
2014, and expectations have been coming down.
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts target price to
C$97 from C$99 following the company's weaker-than expected
quarterly results.
* Suncor Energy Inc : RBC raises price target to C$46
from C$45 on analysts' confidence in the company's outlook.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits,
Ivey PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims, growth data durable goods, factory orders, implicit
deflation, challenger layoffs and final sales