March 25 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday on hopes of monetary stimulus measures by China and on a growing sense that the East-West rift over Ukraine was unlikely to get out of hand.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.22 percent at 0715 ET.

The index slipped on Monday as disappointing economic data from China weighed on sentiment and a slump in the price of bullion sent gold-mining shares tumbling.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.14 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.17 percent.

Russia said it would bar 13 Canadian officials, lawmakers and public figures in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Canada over Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Canada's financial benchmarks have not been manipulated the way the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) has, and the country is tightening rules to make sure they never are, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane said.

Canadian National Railway Co and the Teamsters union will meet on Wednesday to make a final attempt at reaching a labor deal for some 3,000 conductors, yard workers, and traffic coordinators.

Gold futures : $1,311.2; +0.37 pct

US crude : $99.96; +0.36 pct

Brent crude : $107.08; +0.25 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,560; +1.34 pct

BlackBerry : BMO raises price target to $8 from $7; rating market perform

Maple Leaf Foods : Octagon Capital cuts to hold from buy

Veresen Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold

0745 ICSC Chain Stores ww for w/e: Prior +0.7 pct

0745 ICSC Chain Stores yy for w/e: Prior +1.5 pct

0855 Redbook mm for w/e: Prior -0.5 Pct

0855 Redbook yy for w/e: Prior +2.8 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price mm Jan: Prior +0.8 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price yy Jan: Prior +7.7 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index Jan: Prior 208.3

0900 Case-Shiller 20 mm SA Jan: Expected +0.7 pct Prior +0.8 pct

0900 Case-Shiller 20 mm NSA Jan: Expected -0.1 pct Prior -0.1 pct

0900 Case-Shiller 20 yy Jan: Expected +13.3 pct Prior +13.4 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence Mar: Expected 78.6 Prior 78.1

1000 New Home Sales-Units mm Feb: Expected 0.445 mln Prior 0.468 mln

1000 New Home Sales Change mm Feb: Prior 9.6 pct

1000 Richmond Fed Comp Index Mar: Prior -6

1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments Mar: Prior -6

