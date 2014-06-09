June 9 The Canadian stock market looked set to
start the week lower after hitting a near six-year high on
Friday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down
0.05 percent at 0717 ET.
Annualized house starts data for May is due at 0815 ET.
The index reached its highest level in almost six years on
Friday as investors cheered a bullish U.S. jobs report and
shrugged off sluggish Canadian labor data. Energy and bank
shares drove the gains.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.06 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.05 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The U.S. State Department on Friday corrected several errors
it made in a key study evaluating the impact of TransCanada
Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline.
Shareholders of medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc
voted on Friday to support a friendly $805 million
takeover offer by U.S.-based Sterigenics International, clearing
a major hurdle facing the deal.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,255.5; +0.26 pct
US crude : $103.22; +0.55 pct
Brent crude : $109.16; +0.51 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6656.00; -0.48 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Enerplus Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform rating
TransForce Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$31 from C$29
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : RBC raises target to C$60
from C$57; rating outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment trends for May: Prior +118.0
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)