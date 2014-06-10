June 10 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Tuesday after the TSX index scaled six-year highs in the
previous sessions.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.01
percent at 0715 ET.
The TSX index climbed on Monday, driven by gains in
financial shares and in the energy sector after oil prices rose.
There is no release of economic data scheduled for Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.13 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian employers are looking to hire at a modestly
improved pace in the third quarter, suggesting growth in the
labor market will continue to plod along, a survey by
ManpowerGroup Inc showed.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers cut its 2030
Canadian oil production forecast on Monday, citing growing
uncertainty over the timing of development of some oil sands
projects due to rising costs and lack of available capital.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,252.7; -0.07 pct
US crude : $104.76; +0.34 pct
Brent crude : $110.18; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,466.25; -0.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
First Quantum Minerals : JP Morgan starts with
overweight rating; target C$27.10
Dundee Precious Metals : CIBC raises rating to
sector outperformer from sector performer
Husky Energy : Barclays raises target price to C$45
from C$42; rating overweight
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0730 NFIB business optimism I for May: Prior +95.20
0745 ICSC chain stores: Prior +2.9 pct
0745 ICSC chain stores yy: Prior +3.1 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.7 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.5 pct
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for April: Expected +0.5 pct,
prior +1.1 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for April: Expected +0.8 pct, prior
+1.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)