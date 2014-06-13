June 13 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as escalating violence in Iraq dampened risk appetite.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.15 percent at 0715 ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 0830 ET.

The TSX index edged higher on Thursday as a jump in shares of energy and gold-mining companies helped offset broader market weakness fueled by sluggish U.S. economic data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.2 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

Amaya Gaming Group Inc said on Thursday it will buy Rational Group - owner of the world's biggest online poker company, PokerStars - for $4.9 billion.

Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter said.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1274.1; up 0.04 percent

US crude : $107.07; up 0.39 percent

Brent crude : $113.46; up 0.33 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6643; up 0.34 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc : Canaccord Genuity, RBC raise target price on the stock

Dollarama : National Bank Financial raises target to C$103 from C$99

Transat : CIBC, Canaccord Genuity cut price target on the stock

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected +0.1 pct, prior +0.6 pct

0830 Core PPI final demand mm for May: Expected +0.1 pct, prior +0.5 pct

0830 PPI final demand yy for May: Expected +2.4 pct, prior +2.1 pct

0830 Core PPI final demand yy for May: Expected +2.3 pct, prior +1.9 pct

0955 U Mich Sentiment Prelim for June: Expected +83.0, prior +81.9

0955 U Mich Conditions Prelim for June: Expected +95.7, prior +94.5

0955 U Mich Expectations Prelim for June: Expected +74.6, prior +73.7

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.9

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +4.8 pct

