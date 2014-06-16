June 16 Canadian stocks looked set to start the week lower as mounting violence in Iraq prompted investors to lock in more of their profits on recent gains.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.08 percent at 0715 ET.

April data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities is due at 0830 ET.

The TSX index advanced to its highest in almost six years on Friday as heightened tensions in Iraq raised concerns about oil supply, sending crude prices and oil company shares higher.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent.

TOP STORIES

Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk has agreed to buy a subsidiary of Chinook Energy Inc for more than $114 million.

Ryan Weldon, executive vice president and group chairman of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, will leave the company, Valeant said on Friday after inquiries by Reuters.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,279.6; +0.46 pct

US crude : $107.06; +0.14 pct

Brent crude : $112.72; +0.23 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,695; +0.6 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian National Railway Co : RBC raises target price to C$78 from C$76; rating outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY fed manufacturing for Jun: Expected +15.00, prior +19.01

0900 Net L-T flows,exswaps for April: Prior +$4 bln

0900 Foreign buying, t-bonds for April: Prior +$25.9 bln

0900 Overall net capital flow for April: Prior -$126.1 bln

0900 Net L-T flows,incl.swaps for April: Prior -$5.3 bln

0915 Industrial output mm for May: Expected +0.5 pct, prior -0.6 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for May: Expected +78.9 pct, prior +78.6 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected +0.5 pct, prior -0.4 pct

1000 NAHB housing market index for June: Expected +47, prior +45

($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)