June 16 Canadian stocks looked set to start the
week lower as mounting violence in Iraq prompted investors to
lock in more of their profits on recent gains.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.08
percent at 0715 ET.
April data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and
Canadian investment in foreign securities is due at 0830 ET.
The TSX index advanced to its highest in almost six years on
Friday as heightened tensions in Iraq raised concerns about oil
supply, sending crude prices and oil company shares
higher.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.24 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.26 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk has
agreed to buy a subsidiary of Chinook Energy Inc for
more than $114 million.
Ryan Weldon, executive vice president and group chairman of
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, will leave
the company, Valeant said on Friday after inquiries by Reuters.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,279.6; +0.46 pct
US crude : $107.06; +0.14 pct
Brent crude : $112.72; +0.23 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,695; +0.6 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway Co : RBC raises target
price to C$78 from C$76; rating outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 NY fed manufacturing for Jun: Expected +15.00, prior
+19.01
0900 Net L-T flows,exswaps for April: Prior +$4 bln
0900 Foreign buying, t-bonds for April: Prior +$25.9 bln
0900 Overall net capital flow for April: Prior -$126.1 bln
0900 Net L-T flows,incl.swaps for April: Prior -$5.3 bln
0915 Industrial output mm for May: Expected +0.5 pct, prior
-0.6 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for May: Expected +78.9 pct,
prior +78.6 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected +0.5 pct,
prior -0.4 pct
1000 NAHB housing market index for June: Expected +47, prior
+45
