June 24 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Tuesday as investors found few reasons to keep buying given
the absence of any major economic catalyst.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.16
percent at 0715 ET.
The index was little changed on Monday as worries about
political instability in Iraq were balanced by upbeat economic
data from China and the United States.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on
Tuesday.
TOP STORIES
U.S. officials ordered BNSF Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Co to report by Friday their
plans to clear a backlog of grain cars after months of service
delays blamed on harsh winter weather and high freight demand.
Canada's finance minister Joe Oliver warned on Monday that
investors could be mispricing risk as they hunt for better
investment returns, and said policymakers should keep the issue
under close review.
Allergan Inc on Monday advised investors not to sell
their shares to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
which launched a hostile takeover offer for the California-based
Botox maker last week, saying it was "grossly inadequate."
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,325.8; +0.59 pct
US crude : $106.26; +0.08 pct
Brent crude : $114.19; +0.06 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,891.00; +0.09 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Augusta Resource : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to
hold from speculative buy
Pason Systems : National Bank Financial starts
rating with outperform
Waterfurnace Renewable Energy : Canaccord Genuity
cuts rating to hold from buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.6 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.5 pct
0900 Monthly home price mm for April: Prior +0.7 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for April: Prior +6.5 pct
0900 Monthly home price index for April: Prior +211.6
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm sa for April: Expected +0.8 pct,
prior +1.2 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm nsa for April: Expected +0.8 pct,
prior +0.9 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for April: Expected +11.6 pct, prior
+12.4 pct
1000 Consumer confidence for June: Expected +83.5, prior
+83.0
1000 New home sales-units mm for May: Expected +0.440 mln,
prior +0.433 mln
1000 Richmond fed composite index for June: Prior +7
1000 Richmond fed services index for June: Prior +13
1000 Richmond fed manufacturing shipments for June: Prior
+10
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
