June 30 Canadian stocks looked set to start the
week lower as investors awaited the country's second-quarter
growth data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.15
percent at 0715 ET.
Growth data for April is due at 0830 ET. The economy is
expected to grow by 0.2 percent in April, as analysts hope for a
pickup in the second quarter after a winter induced slump in the
first quarter.
The index rose on Friday as gains in shares of banks and
insurers helped overcome concerns about sluggish economic data.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.2 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Thomson Reuters is revising its foreign exchange
trading rules, the company said, following consultations with
market participants.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc violated Quebec's labor code
when it closed a store in the province that had become one of
the first in Canada to successfully unionize, the Supreme Court
of Canada ruled on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's Mobily has signed a $200 million
vendor financing agreement with Canada's export credit agency to
buy equipment from Alcatel Lucent, the kingdom's
number two telecommunications operator said on Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,314.1; -0.45 pct
US crude : $105.34; -0.38 pct
Brent crude : $112.61; -0.61 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,938.75; -0.09 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway : Barclays raises rating
to overweight
Lucara Diamond : Finncap raises target price to
C$2.29 from C$1.72
TransCanada Corp : Citigroup raises to buy from
neutral
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Chicago PMI for June: Expected +63.0, prior +65.5
1000 Pending homes index for May: Prior +97.8
1000 Pending sales change mm for May: Expected +1.5 pct,
prior +0.4 pct
1030 Dallas Fed manufacturing business index for June: Prior
+8.00
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
(Canada markets will remain closed on Tuesday, July 1, in
observance of Canada Day.)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)