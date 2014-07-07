July 7 Canadian stocks looked set to start the
week lower, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down
0.14 percent at 0715 ET.
May data for building permits is due at 0830 ET and Ivey PMI
for June is due at 1000 ET.
The index closed flat on Friday, but not far from its record
high, as bank, insurer and railroad shares benefited from the
likelihood of stronger economic growth in North America.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.14 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.16 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent.
TOP STORIES
Amaya Gaming Group Inc is working towards a
secondary listing, either in London or in New York, the online
gambling company's head told the Times on Saturday.
Federal Court Justice Anne Mactavish on Friday invalidated
the Conservative government's decision to limit health coverage
for many people in the country making refugee claims, declaring
the federal action to have been shocking and outrageous.
A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude
oil derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta, early on Friday morning,
the company said, but there were no injuries or fire and the
crude cars were intact.
Sherritt International Corp is among the six
companies doing due diligence on BHP Billiton's
Australian nickel unit Nickel West, which could be worth as much
as A$800 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on
Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,314.7; -0.45 pct
US crude : $103.9; -0.15 pct
Brent crude : $110.69; +0.05 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,118.25; -0.44 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Suncor Energy : Raymond James raises price target to
C$55 from C$51; outperform
Sirius XM Canada Holdings : CIBC cuts target price
to C$9.00 from C$9.50
WestJet Airlines : BMO raises to outperform from
market perform; price target to C$31 from C$28
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment trends for June: Prior +118.6
($1= $1.06 Canadian)
