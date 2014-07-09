July 9 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher
on Wednesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up
0.17 percent at 0715 ET.
June data for housing starts is due at 0815 ET.
Minutes from the Fed's June policy meeting are due around 2 p.m.
The index slipped for a second straight session on Tuesday
as apprehensions about the upcoming U.S. and Canadian earnings
seasons fueled declines in most major sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.01 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Empire Co Ltd, the operator of grocery chain
Sobeys Inc said it will sell its dairy manufacturing
plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative for $356
million.
The new CEO of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan says he
will stick with the focus on supporting the price of potash by
matching output of the crop nutrient to demand, rather than
maximizing sales volume to fend off competition.
Steelhead LNG has waded into British Columbia's crowded
liquefied natural gas export fray with a plan to build a $30
billion terminal on Vancouver Island.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,325.00; +0.65 pct
US crude : $103.31; -0.09 pct
Brent crude : $108.79; -0.14 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,165.00; +0.49 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
West Fraser Timber : RBC raises to outperform from
sector perform
Canfor Pulp : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform
Capstone Mining : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from
buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
No major economic data is scheduled for release in the day
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
