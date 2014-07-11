July 11 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Friday as investors awaited the country's key jobs
report.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.05
percent at 0715 ET.
Statistics Canada's employment data for June is due at 0830
ET. Investors are also positioning for next week's monetary
policy statement from the Bank of Canada.
The index dropped on Thursday as worries about the financial
woes of a major Portuguese bank spurred a selloff in equity
markets globally and weighed on every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.17 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.26 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Worries about soft growth will keep the Bank of Canada from
hiking interest rates until late next year, although rising
prices are expected to make it temper concerns about low
inflation in its policy statement next week, a Reuters poll
found.
The union representing about 1,000 workers at a Bombardier
Inc railcar production facility in Thunder Bay,
Ontario threatened to strike on Monday if the parties fail to
come to an agreement.
Inter Pipeline Ltd, which operates regional
pipeline systems in Western Canada, said on Thursday it planned
a C$100 million expansion of its oil lines in Saskatchewan to
add capacity of 95,000 barrels per day.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,337.7; -0.11 pct
US crude : $102.51; -0.41 pct
Brent crude : $108.16; -0.47 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,133.25; -0.4 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cogeco Cable Inc : Barclays, National Bank Financial
raise price target on stock
Grenville Strategic Royalty : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with outperform rating
Fortuna Silver Mines : CIBC raises target to C$6.50
from C$5; rating sector performer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.3
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.3 pct
1400 Federal budget for June: Expected +$80 bln, prior -$130
bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.06 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)