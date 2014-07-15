Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
July 15 Canadian stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.14 percent at 0715 ET.
The S&P TSX index advanced on Monday as a jump in stocks of energy and financial companies helped offset the impact of a sharp drop in shares of gold miners after the price of bullion tumbled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Tuesday. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
British carrier Flybe said it had signed a services agreement with Bombardier Inc, making the Canadian planemaker's Q400 the 'aircraft of choice' for Flybe's UK branded business.
Canadian resale home prices rose sharply in June, but the pace of 12-month price inflation slowed, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Monday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,310.7; +0.31 pct
US crude : $100.19; -0.71 pct
Brent crude : $105.72; -1.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,108.25; -0.2 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Sirius XM Canada : CIBC raises price target to C$9.50 from C$9
Intertain Group : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from speculative buy; target to C$8
WestJet Airlines : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$30 from C$29; buy
Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$12 from C$11.50; buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 NY Fed manufacturing for July: Expected +17.00, prior +19.28
0830 Import prices mm for June: Expected +0.3 pct, prior +0.1 pct
0830 Export prices mm for June: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.1 pct
0830 Retail sales mm for June: Expected +0.6 pct, prior +0.3 pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +0.1 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for June: Prior +0.0 pct
0830 Retail control for June: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +0.0 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.2 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +6 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for May: Expected +0.6 pct, prior +0.6 pct
($1= $1.07 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
