Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 18 Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on the last trading day of the week as investors awaited the country's inflation data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.
The index dipped slightly on Thursday as gains in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and gold miners were offset by broad weakness spurred by developments in the Ukraine crisis.
June data for inflation and May data for wholesale trade are due at 0830 ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. Nasdaq 100 e- mini futures were up 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's economy will grow a bit more slowly than previously thought over the next two years, a Reuters poll found, but economists expect inflation to stay near the central bank's 2 percent target.
Royal Dutch Shell has suspended development of a liquefaction unit at Canada's Jumping Pound facility, which was to be used to develop the emerging gas for transport market.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,311.6; -0.4 pct
US crude : $103.50; +0.30 pct
Brent crude : $108.30; +0.38 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,023.75; -0.62 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway : Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity, Barclays and NBF up target on the stock
IBI Group : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to speculative buy from hold
Mainstreet Equity : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy rating; price target to C$44
Redknee Solutions : CIBC starts coverage with sector performer; price target C$6
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0955 U Mich sentiment prelim for July: Expected +83.0, prior +82.5
0955 U Mich conditions prelim for July: Expected +97.0, prior +96.6
0955 U Mich expectations pre for July: Expected +74.0, prior +73.5
0955 U Mich 1year inflation prelim for July: Prior +3.1 pct
0955 U Mich 5-year inflation p prelim for July: Prior +2.9 pct
1000 Leading index change mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +0.5 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +136.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.4 pct
($1= $1.07 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
