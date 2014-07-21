July 21 - Canadian stocks were set to open lower on Monday as investors were concerned over the situation in Ukraine and the potential for growth-sapping sanctions.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.19 percent at 0715 ET.

The index advanced on Friday to its highest ever as gains in shares of energy producers and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd helped the market overcome worries about heightening tensions in Ukraine.

No major Canadian economic data is due for release.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

A Canadian National Railway train derailed in Wisconsin on Sunday night, spurring local residents to move to safer locations, according to the railway and media reports.

Encana Corp, natural gas producer, may sell its Deep Panuke natural gas project, off Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast, by yearend, Bloomberg News reported on its website, citing unidentified sources.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,315.5; +0.48 pct

US crude : $102.92; -0.21 pct

Brent crude : $106.89; -0.33 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,983; -0.04 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Total Energy Services : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

Toromont Industries Ltd : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform

Wajax Corp : Raymond James raises target price to C$38.50 from C$36.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 National Activity Index for June: Prior +0.21

($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)