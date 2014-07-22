July 22 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for
Canada's stock market as traders saw hopes of easing of tensions
between Russia and the West after rebels in Ukraine handed over
the black box recorder from Malaysia flight 17 to Malaysian
authorities.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.13
percent at 0755 ET.
The stock index took a step back from last week's all-time
high on Monday, as a 3 percent jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc was more than offset by declines
across most major industries.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.28 percent at 0755 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.43 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian National Railway Co, the country's largest
rail operator, reported a big spike in profit as it moved record
volumes of goods and made a swift recovery from last quarter's
brutal winter weather.
Worried they may be given the cold shoulder by an imperious
leadership, shareholders of Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's biggest gold miner, are taking a "show me" approach to
the company's latest management shakeup.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,307.5; -0.48 pct
US crude : $104.87; 0.27 pct
Brent crude : $108.25; 0.52 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,043; 0.26 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway : Canaccord Genuity ups
target to C$69 from C$64; hold
Lundin Mining : National Bank Financial raises to
outperform from sector perform
Teck Resources : National Bank Financial cuts to
underperform from sector perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 CPI mm, SA for June: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +0.4 pct
08:30 CPI yy, NSA for June: Expected +2.1 pct Prior +2.1 pct
08:30 Core CPI mm, SA for June: Expected +0.2 pct Prior +0.3
pct
08:30 Core CPI yy, NSA for June: Expected +2.0 pct Prior
+2.0 pct
08:30 CPI Index, NSA for June: Expected +238.42 Prior
+237.90
08:30 Core CPI Index, SA for Jun: Prior +237.78
08:30 Real weekly earnings mm for June: Expected 0.0 pct
Prior -0.1 pct
08:55 Redbook mm: Prior -0.1 pct
08:55 Redbook yy: Prior +4.1 pct
09:00 Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.0 pct
09:00 Monthly home price yy for May: Prior +5.9 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior +211.4
10:00 Existing home sales for June: Expected +4.97 mln Prior
+4.89 mln
10:00 Existing home sales pct change for Jun: Expected +2.0
pct Prior +4.9 pct
10:00 Rich Fed Comp. Index for July: Prior +3
10:00 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior +9
10:00 Rich Fed manufacturing shipments for July: Prior +2
11:30 Cleveland Fed CPI for June: Prior +0.3 pct
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
