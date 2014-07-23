July 23 Canadian stocks looked set for a higher
start on Wednesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.18 percent at 0730 ET.
Retail sales data is due at 0830 ET
The main stock index pushed to new highs for the fourth time
in five sessions on Tuesday, helped by rises in shares of energy
companies, railways and some banks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.15 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.28 percent.
TOP STORIES
BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications
company, said it would take Bell Aliant Inc private by
buying the stake it does not already own in the
company.
Enbridge Inc may build a 140,000 barrel per day
unit train unloading terminal in Pontiac, Illinois, to relieve
congestion on its crude oil export network.
Spanish oil company Repsol SA is considering a bid for
Talisman Energy Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,306.6; +0.02 pct
US crude : $102.56; +0.18 pct
Brent crude : $107.78; 0.42 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,025.75; -0.20 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Norbord Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform
from outperform
Baytex Energy Corp : Barclays raises target to C$55
from C$53; rating overweight
Canfor Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to
C$35 from C$38
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
07:00 Mortgage Market Index: Actual +349.4 Prior +341.1
07:00 MBA Purchase Index: Actual +168.3 Prior +167.8
07:00 Mortgage Refinance Index: Actual +1382.3 Prior 1327.4
07:00 MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate: Actual +4.33 pct Prior +4.33
pct
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)