July 25 Futures pointed to a lower opening for
Canada's main stock index on Friday as tensions between the West
and Russia, weak German data and mixed corporate earnings
weighed on investor sentiment.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.1
percent at 0730 ET.
Decent earnings reports from several resource companies and
Rogers Communications Inc helped the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index keep intact a string of
all-time highs on Thursday, despite slips in oil and gold prices
weighing on the market.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.32 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada said on Thursday it would impose sanctions on a range
of Russian firms and banks to punish Moscow for what it said was
the illegal occupation of Crimea and "provocative military
activity" in eastern Ukraine.
Oil and gas producer Talisman Energy, approached by
Spain's Repsol for talks over a potential deal, may find that
its appeal lies more in its individual assets than as a
candidate for a complete takeover.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,295.3; +0.35 pct
US crude : $101.94; -0.14 pct
Brent crude : $107.04; +0.03 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,188.5; +0.27 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : Raymond James raises target to C$7.50
from C$6.50; underperform
Cenovus Energy Inc : Barclays cuts rating to
equalweight from overweight
Rubicon Minerals : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with outperform rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Durable goods for June: Expected +0.5 pct Prior -0.9
pct
08:30 Durables ex-transport for June: Expected +0.6 pct
Prior +0.0 pct
08:30 Durables ex-defense mm for June: Expected +0.6 pct
Prior +0.7 pct
08:30 Nondefense ex-air for June: Expected +0.5 pct Prior
+0.7 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +135.2
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.2 pct
TBA Building permits r number mm for June: Prior +0.963 mln
TBA Building permits r change mm for June: Prior -4.2 pct
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
