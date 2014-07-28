July 28 Canadian stocks looked set to start a
heavy earnings week little changed, as fresh rounds of European
sanctions on Russia weighed on investor sentiment.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.03
percent at 0715 ET.
The index showed no signs of slowing its ascent into
uncharted territory on Friday, with gold miners and banks
helping it to another record close and a 1.2 percent gain in a
week of all-time highs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.02 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.03 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on
Monday.
TOP STORIES
Germany will reject a multi-billion free trade deal between
the European Union and Canada that is widely seen as a template
for a bigger agreement with the United States, a leading German
paper reported on Saturday.
Africa Oil Corp and partner Tullow Oil are
likely to bring in a third partner to help develop their oil
discoveries in northern Kenya, Africa Oil's CEO said.
Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova
Scotia and HSBC have been accused of
manipulating prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a
lawsuit filed on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,304.1; +0.06 pct
US crude : $101.48; -0.6 pct
Brent crude : $107.44; -0.88 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,136.50; +0.16 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Athabasca Oil : Raymond James cuts rating to market
perform; price target to C$7.50 from C$10.50
Contrans Group Inc : NBF revises rating to tender
from sector perform
Suncor Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to
C$58 from C$55; rating overweight
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Markit comp flash PMI for July: Prior +61.10
0945 Markit services PMI flash for July: Expected +59.8,
prior +61.0
1000 Pending homes index for June: Prior +103.9
1000 Pending sales change mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct,
prior +6.1 pct
1030 Dallas Fed manufacturing business index for July: Prior
+11.40
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)