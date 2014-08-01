(Adds U.S. economic data)
Aug 1 Canadian stocks looked set to open little
changed on the last trading day of the week after data showed
U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were
unchanged at 0855 ET after a drop on Thursday when markets were
jolted by Argentina's debt default.
Other data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending rose
for a fifth straight month in June.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.13 percent at 0855 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.05 percent.
August data for Canadian manufacturing PMI is due at 0930
ET.
Canadian markets will be closed for a holiday on Monday.
TOP STORIES
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
reported a better-than-expected profit in the second quarter,
driven mainly by higher shipment volumes on the Canadian
Mainline and regional oil sands systems.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Thursday that its
second-quarter profit fell by one-fifth on lower production and
higher government payments.
Canada's three biggest telecom firms, BCE Inc,
Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp, keen
to keep shareholders happy with fat dividends, are breaking into
businesses ranging from banking to healthcare to drive growth as
they run out of expansion options and shy away from overseas
purchases.
The recent hacking attempt on a sensitive Canadian
government computer network is similar to attacks mounted by an
elite unit of the Chinese army based in Shanghai, according to a
cybersecurity expert.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,288.8; +0.55 pct
US crude : $97.60; -0.58 pct
Brent crude : $105.65; -0.35 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,078.00; -0.52 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alamos Gold : BMO, Cowen and Company cut target
price
Bombardier Inc : Raymond James raises to
"outperform" from "market perform"
TransCanada Corp : RBC raises target price to C$61
from C$57; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for June: Actual +0.2 pct
Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Personal income mm for June: Actual +0.4 pct, prior
+0.4 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for June: Actual +0.4 pct,
prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for June: Actual +1.5 pct,
prior +1.5 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for June: Actual +0.2 pct, prior
+0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for June: Actual +0.1 pct,
prior +0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for June: Actual +1.6, prior +1.8
pct
0830 Non-farm payrolls for July: Actual +209,000, prior
+288,000
0830 Private payrolls for July: Actual +198,000, prior
+262,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for July: Actual +28,000, prior
+16,000
0830 Government payrolls for July: Actual +11,000, prior
+26,000
0830 Unemployment rate: Actual +6.2 pct, prior +6.1 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for July: Actual 0.0 pct, prior
+0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for July: Actual +34.5 hrs,
prior +34.5 hrs
0945 Markit manufacturing PMI final for July: Prior +56.3
0955 U Mich sentiment final for July: Expected +82.0, prior
+81.3
0955 U Mich conditions final for July: Expected +97.1, prior
+97.1
0955 U Mich expectations final for July: Expected +71.5,
prior +71.1
0955 U Mich 1Year inflation final for July: Prior +3.3 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Year inflation final for July: Prior +2.6 pct
1000 Construction spending mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct,
prior +0.1 pct
1000 ISM manufacturing PMI for July: Expected +56.0, prior
+55.3
1000 ISM manufacturing prices paid for July: Expected +59.0,
prior +58.0
1000 ISM manufacturing employment index for July: Expected
+53.0, prior +52.8
1000 ISM manufacturing new orders index for July: Prior
+58.9
10:30 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.8
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.2 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
