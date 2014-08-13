Aug 13 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as anxiety ebbed over
the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.38
percent at 0715 ET.
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as
gains in shares of gold miners and financial companies helped
offset the impact of a decline in energy producers' shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.40 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.47 percent
and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Turquoise Hill Resources is working to resolve a
tax dispute with the Mongolian government before an extension
runs out on funding commitments for the underground expansion of
its Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper mine, the company's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The July version of Canada's market-moving jobs report
contained an error and must be restated, the country's main
statistics agency said on Tuesday, pointing to the latest in a
series of mistakes that have damaged its reputation in recent
years.
Canada will donate a small quantity of an experimental Ebola
vaccine developed in its government lab to the World Health
Organization for use in Africa, the country's health minister
said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,309.20; +0.03 percent
US crude : $97.41; +0.04 percent
Brent crude : $102.97; -0.05 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,924; -0.59 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd : CIBC raises rating to
sector outperformer from sector performer
Secure Energy Services Inc : RBC Capital Markets
raises price target to C$28 from C$24
Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises price
target to C$30 from C$27.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Retail Sales mm for July: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.2
pct
0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm for July: Expected +0.4 pct;
Prior +0.6 pct
0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos for July: Prior +0.4 pct
0830 Retail Control for July: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.6
pct
1000 Business Inventories mm for June: Expected +0.4 pct;
Prior +0.5 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= 1.1 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)