(Updates Canadian and U.S. economic data)

Aug 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after employment data showed 41,700 jobs were created in July, far more than expected.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.08 percent at 0845 ET, little changed from before the data release.

Canada's unemployment rate dropped to 7.0 percent from 7.1 percent in June, according to the revised data.

Other data showed the value of Canadian factory sales increased by 0.6 percent in June from May, also beating expectations.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease worries that the Ukraine crisis could escalate.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Imperial Metals Corp, the company behind last week's major spill of mine waste in British Columbia, is raising C$100 million in debt to cover cleanup costs and finish building its newest mine.

U.S. securities regulators are looking at the hostile takeover bid made by billionaire investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals for Botox maker Allergan Inc, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Peruvian government said it hopes to ease local opposition to Canadian miner Bear Creek Mining Corp's stalled Santa Ana silver mine and avoid a costly legal battle with the company.

COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET

Gold futures : $1,299; -1.13 percent

US crude : $95.63; +0.07 percent

Brent crude : $102.51; +0.45 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,835.25; +0.15 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Black Diamond Group : CIBC cuts rating to sector underperformer from sector performer

Chorus Aviation : CIBC cuts rating to sector underperformer from sector performer

Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : Santander cuts target price to C$24.50 from C$25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Actual +14.69 Prior +25.60

0830 PPI Final Demand mm for July: Actual +0.1 pct Prior +0.4 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm for July: Actual +0.2 pct Prior +0.2 pct

0830 PPI Final Demand yy for July: Actual +1.7 pct Prior +1.9 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy for July: Actual +1.6 pct Prior +1.8 pct

0900 Net L-T Flows, Ex-swaps for June: Prior +19.4 bln

0900 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for June: Prior +25 bln

0900 Overall Net Capital Flow for June: Prior +35.5 bln

0900 Net L-T Flows, Incl Swaps for June: Prior +9 bln

0915 Industrial Output mm for July: Expected +0.30 pct Prior +0.20 pct

0915 Capacity Utilization mm for July: Expected +79.20 pct Prior +79.10 pct

0915 Manufacturing Output mm for July: Expected +0.4 pct Prior +0.1 pct

0955 U Mich Sentiment for August: Expected +82.5 Prior +81.8

0955 U Mich Conditions for August: Expected +97.8 Prior +97.4

0955 U Mich Expectations for August: Expected +73 Prior +71.8

0955 U Mich 1Yr Inflation for August: Prior +3.3 pct

0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inflation P for August: Prior +2.7 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +135.8

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.80

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)