(Adds U.S. inflation data)

Aug 19 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with U.S. inflation data being in line with expectations.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.13 percent at 0845 ET, little changed from before the data release.

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in July as declining energy costs partially offset the impact of increases in food prices and rents, which could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to keep interest rates low for a while.

Canada's main stock index hit a two-week high on Monday as concerns eased that the Ukraine crisis may expand into a broader conflict, sending up shares in most major sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd are among suitors shortlisted to buy a $16 billion minority stake in China's Sinopec Sales, the world's largest fuel retail network, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BlackBerry Ltd said on Monday it had created a new unit to house what many consider to be among its most promising assets - cryptographic applications, its QNX embedded software and Project Ion platform for connecting devices.

The Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it had ordered an independent review of all tailings ponds at every permitted mine in the province in the wake of a major spill at Imperial Metals Corp's Mount Polley mine.

COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET

Gold futures : $1301.60; +0.3 percent

US crude : $96.81; +0.48 percent

Brent crude : $101.8; +0.11 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,900; -0.06 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Amica Mature Lifestyles : CIBC cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.50

Bank of Montreal : KBW raises price target to C$84 from C$72

Bank of Nova Scotia : KBW raises price target to C$74 from C$64

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jul: Actual +0.1 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Actual +2.0 pct; Prior +2.1 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jul: Actual +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Actual +1.9 pct; Prior +1.9 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jul: Actual +238.25; Prior +238.34

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jul: Actual 238.31; Prior +238.08

0830 Real Weekly Earnings mm for Jul: Actual +0.0 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0830 Housing Starts Number mm for Jul: Actual +1.093 mln; Prior +0.893 mln

0830 House Starts mm Change for Jul: Actual +15.7 pct; Prior -9.3 pct

0830 Building Permits Number for Jul: Actual +1.052 mln; Prior +0.973 mln

0830 Build Permits Change mm for Jul: Actual +8.1 pct; Prior -3.2 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +1.1 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.8 pct

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jul: Prior +0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.10) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)