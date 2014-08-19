(Adds U.S. inflation data)
Aug 19 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with U.S. inflation
data being in line with expectations.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.13
percent at 0845 ET, little changed from before the data release.
U.S. consumer prices barely rose in July as declining energy
costs partially offset the impact of increases in food prices
and rents, which could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to
keep interest rates low for a while.
Canada's main stock index hit a two-week high on Monday as
concerns eased that the Ukraine crisis may expand into a broader
conflict, sending up shares in most major sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.32 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.29 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and
China's Tencent Holdings Ltd are among suitors
shortlisted to buy a $16 billion minority stake in China's
Sinopec Sales, the world's largest fuel retail network, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
BlackBerry Ltd said on Monday it had created a new
unit to house what many consider to be among its most promising
assets - cryptographic applications, its QNX embedded software
and Project Ion platform for connecting devices.
The Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it
had ordered an independent review of all tailings ponds at every
permitted mine in the province in the wake of a major spill at
Imperial Metals Corp's Mount Polley mine.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1301.60; +0.3 percent
US crude : $96.81; +0.48 percent
Brent crude : $101.8; +0.11 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,900; -0.06 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Amica Mature Lifestyles : CIBC cuts price target to
C$8 from C$8.50
Bank of Montreal : KBW raises price target to C$84
from C$72
Bank of Nova Scotia : KBW raises price target to
C$74 from C$64
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Jul: Actual +0.1 pct; Prior +0.3 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Actual +2.0 pct; Prior +2.1 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jul: Actual +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Actual +1.9 pct; Prior +1.9
pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jul: Actual +238.25; Prior +238.34
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jul: Actual 238.31; Prior
+238.08
0830 Real Weekly Earnings mm for Jul: Actual +0.0 pct; Prior
+0.0 pct
0830 Housing Starts Number mm for Jul: Actual +1.093 mln;
Prior +0.893 mln
0830 House Starts mm Change for Jul: Actual +15.7 pct; Prior
-9.3 pct
0830 Building Permits Number for Jul: Actual +1.052 mln;
Prior +0.973 mln
0830 Build Permits Change mm for Jul: Actual +8.1 pct; Prior
-3.2 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +1.1 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.8 pct
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jul: Prior +0.2 pct
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)