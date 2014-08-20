Aug 20 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors found
few reasons to continue buying in the absence of any major
economic catalyst.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.03
percent at 0715 ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 0830 ET
Canada's main stock index jumped to its highest in 2-1/2
weeks on Tuesday as positive U.S. economic data helped push up
shares in every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were
down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.03 percent.
TOP STORIES
Another Bombardier Inc commercial aircraft
executive has left the company, the plane and train maker said,
the latest move following a major restructuring announcement
last month involving its aerospace division.
Penn West Petroleum Ltd, a Canadian oil producer
that said last month it had discovered nearly C$400 million in
accounting irregularities, faces a growing number of lawsuits
after its shares dropped more than a fifth following the
admission.
AltaGas Ltd said it has signed a long-term
strategic deal with Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd, helping
secure supply for its plans to export natural gas and natural
gas liquids to international markets.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,291; -0.32 percent
US crude : $95.93; +1.53 percent
Brent crude : $101.96; +0.39 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,899.75; +0.47 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$36 from C$33
Painted Pony Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$22 from C$20
Prometic Life Sciences : Paradigm raises target
price to C$2.90 from C$2.80
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
($1= C$1.11)
