Aug 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.07 percent at 0715 ET.

Canada's main stock index touched a record high on Wednesday after minutes from a recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated that the Fed will not raise interest rates until it has more confidence in the strength of the economic recovery.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

An experimental drug from Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp helped lab monkeys recover from the most deadly strain of Marburg virus, a close cousin of Ebola, even after symptoms appeared, scientists said.

Bombardier Inc has appointed a company veteran to head its new Aerostructures and Engineering Services division, it said, the most recent change at the company as it struggles to push its new CSeries aircraft into commercial service.

Canadian wholesale trade advanced a higher-than-expected 0.6 percent in June from May, and the volume of sales grew 0.7 percent, with advances in most sectors offsetting declines in autos and personal and household goods.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,280; -1.04 percent

US crude : $92.79; -0.71 percent

Brent crude : $101.41; -0.85 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,981.5; -0.41 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Western Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$44 from C$42

Rubicon Minerals Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "speculative buy" from "hold"

Sprott Resource Corp : National Bank Financial starts with "outperform" rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +300,000; Prior +311,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-week Average: Prior +295,750

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.518 mln; Prior +2.544 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI for August: Expected +55.7; Prior +55.8

1000 Existing Home Sales for Jul: Expected +5.02 mln; Prior +5.04 mln

1000 Existing Home Sales Change for Jul: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior +2.6 pct

1000 Leading Index Change mm for July: Expected +0.6 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Aug: Expected +19.2; Prior +23.9

1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Aug: Prior +58.10

1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Aug: Prior +18.90

1000 Philly Fed Employment for Aug: Prior +12.20

1000 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Aug: Prior +34.70

1000 Philly Fed New Orders for Aug: Prior +34.20

(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)