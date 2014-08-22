Aug 22 Canadian stock futures were little
changed on Friday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead
of speeches by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario
Draghi at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02
percent at 0715 ET.
Inflation and retail sales data are due at 0830 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was
little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech from
Yellen to scan for clues about the central bank's outlook for
interest rates.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.11 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16
percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12
percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported a 4 percent increase
in quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by strong results from
its wealth management and capital markets divisions.
A federal judge in California on Thursday denied a request
by Allergan Inc to expedite its civil suit claiming that
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing
Square Capital Management engaged in insider trading ahead of
their bid to buy Allergan.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,280.1; +0.49 pct
US crude : $93.66; -0.32 pct
Brent crude : $102.52; -0.12 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,070.5; +0.79 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : CIBC raises
target price to C$9 from C$8.25; rating sector performer
Duluth Metals Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price
to C$0.35 from C$0.85; rating hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.3
10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.6 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)