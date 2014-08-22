Aug 22 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of speeches by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.

Inflation and retail sales data are due at 0830 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech from Yellen to scan for clues about the central bank's outlook for interest rates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada reported a 4 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by strong results from its wealth management and capital markets divisions.

A federal judge in California on Thursday denied a request by Allergan Inc to expedite its civil suit claiming that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management engaged in insider trading ahead of their bid to buy Allergan.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,280.1; +0.49 pct

US crude : $93.66; -0.32 pct

Brent crude : $102.52; -0.12 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,070.5; +0.79 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$9 from C$8.25; rating sector performer

Duluth Metals Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.35 from C$0.85; rating hold

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.3

10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)