Jan 28 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's statement, in which it is expected to signal
it remains on track to begin raising interest rates later this
year.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.20
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major economic data is due on Wednesday.
Canada's main stock index extended gains to a fifth straight
session on Tuesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped drive
up prices of commodities such as oil and gold, boosting shares
of natural resource producers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.11 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.96 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil
producer, cut its capital spending budget for 2015 in response
to the slump in crude oil prices.
Canada's Bombardier Inc expects to receive safety
certification from China for its high-speed trains as early as
next month, providing a springboard for more orders, the firm's
top executive in the country said.
Canadian National Railway Co reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday and
boosted its dividend, but lagged its main Canadian rival when it
came to a key efficiency measure.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, said on
Tuesday that it would cut its prime lending rate by 15 basis
points, becoming the first of Canada's big banks to trim
borrowing costs nearly a week after the central bank stunned
markets with a rate cut.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $12,91.70; unchanged
US crude : $45.54; -1.49 pct
Brent crude : $49.40; -0.40 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,464.50; +0.80 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway Co : UBS, Barclays, CIBC
raise price targets
Metro Inc : National Bank Financial, Barclays and
others raise price targets
Genworth MI Canada Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$36 from C$40
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1400 Fed funds target rate: Prior 0.25 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)