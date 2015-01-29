Jan 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as Brent oil futures
held above $48 a barrel, fueled by investors' buying on hopes
for a price rebound.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.20
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major economic data is due on Thursday.
Canada's main stock index dropped over 1.5 percent on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's comments about the U.S.
economic recovery signaled to investors that the central bank
was likely to raise interest rates as planned later this year.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.51 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's
biggest fertilizer company by market capitalization, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong potash
sales and lower costs.
Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner Imperial
Oil Ltd said on Wednesday it is considering selling 475
company-owned Esso gas stations.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,269; -1.31 pct
US crude : $44.51; -0.13 pct
Brent crude : $48.93; +0.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,370; -2.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CGI Group Inc : Jefferies cuts to "hold" from "buy"
Canacol Energy Ltd : CIBC raises to "sector
outperformer" from "sector performer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 300,000 Prior 307,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.420 mln Prior
2.443 mln
1000 Pending Homes Index for Dec: Prior 104.8
1000 Pending sales change mm for Dec: Expected 0.5 pct Prior
0.8 pct
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru)