Jan 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of the release of
data on the country's economic growth in November.
Canada's gross domestic product is expected to have remained
flat in the month from October, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll.
The data is due 8.30 a.m. ET.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.48
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index was little changed in choppy
trading on Thursday after a decline in energy shares was offset
by gains in financials and most other major sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.73 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.66 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.30 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Bankrupt drugmaker Dendreon Corp has reached a
stalking-horse deal with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc to sell the worldwide rights to its
cancer vaccine, Provenge, and certain assets for $296 million.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trimming its
workforce as part of a realignment of its resources to help
boost efficiency, the country's fifth-biggest lender said on
Thursday.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest-interest owner
in the Syncrude oil sands project, slashed its dividend and
further reduced 2015 capital spending on Thursday as
fourth-quarter profit dropped 87 percent due to lower oil
prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,263.10; +0.68 pct
US crude : $44.93; +0.90 pct
Brent crude : $49.41; +0.57 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,457.50; +1.16 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Wilan Inc : Paradigm cuts to "hold" from "buy"; cuts
price target to C$4
Blackpearl Resources Inc : Paradigm raises to "buy"
from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 GDP Advance for Q4: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 5.0 pct
0830 GDP sales advance for Q4: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior 5.0
pct
0830 GDP deflator advance for Q4: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior
1.4 pct
0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q4: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior
1.4 pct
0830 PCE prices advance for Q4: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior 1.2
pct
0830 Employment wages qq for Q4: Prior 0.8 pct
0830 Employment benefits qq for Q4: Prior 0.6 pct
0830 Employment costs for Q4: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.7
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Jan: Expected 57.5; Prior 58.3
1000 U Mich sentiment final for Jan: Expected 98.2; Prior
98.2
1000 U Mich conditions final for Jan: Expected 108.0; Prior
108.3
1000 U Mich expectations Final for Jan: Expected 91.5; Prior
91.6
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.27)
(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)