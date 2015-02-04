Feb 4 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for
Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices declined
after rising in the past few days.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.10
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Ivey PMI data for January is due at 10.00 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose more than 1 percent to its
highest level in more than two months on Tuesday as rallying oil
prices benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar, sending energy
shares higher.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.15 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.32 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.31 percent.
TOP STORIES
Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property
and casualty insurer, reported a near-doubling in quarterly
profit, boosted by strong growth in underwriting income.
Canadian financial services holding company Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to
acquire the Ukrainian insurance operations of Australia's QBE
Insurance Group, expanding its presence in Eastern
Europe.
John Baird resigned as Canada's foreign minister on Tuesday
in a surprise move that leaves the Conservative government
without one of its most capable politicians as it heads into an
October election in which it faces a tough fight against a
revitalized Liberal Party.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,265.90; +0.49 pct
US crude : $51.44; -3.03 pct
Brent crude : $56.71; -2.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,703.50; +0.24 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : NBF cuts rating to "sector
perform" from "outperform"
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : Barclays
raises price target to C$62 from C$50
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment : NBF resumes
coverage with "outperform" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP National Employment for Jan: Expected +225,000;
Prior +241,000
0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Jan: Prior +54.2
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jan: Prior +54.0
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Jan: Expected +56.3;
Prior +56.5
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing BAct for Jan: Expected +57.6;
Prior +58.6
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan: Prior
+55.7
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan: Prior
+59.2
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jan: Prior
+49.8
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)