Feb 6 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of employment data.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

Building permits and employment data is due at 8.30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as a 4-percent jump in crude oil prices helped energy stocks, while banks also contributed to a more positive tone.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET on Friday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, two of Canada's biggest banks, looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Canada and Japan must open their markets to farm imports under a Pacific trade pact, the chairman of a U.S. congressional committee responsible for trade said on Thursday, adding that any country that cannot meet the deal's goals should drop out.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,266.30; +0.44 pct

US crude : $52.09; +3.19 pct

Brent crude : $58.37; +3.18 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,674; -0.8 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BCE Inc. CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CIBC raises price target to C$20 from C$17.50

Firstservice Corp. CIBC raises target price to C$73 from C$62

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jan: Expected +234,000; Prior +252,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jan: Expected +225,000; Prior +240,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan: Expected +12,000; Prior +17,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jan: Expected +5.6 pct; Prior +5.6 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek for Jan: Expected +34.6 hrs; Prior +34.6 hrs

1500 Consumer credit for Dec: Expected +15.00 bln; Prior +14.08 bln

($1= C$1.24) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)