Feb 6 Futures pointed to a higher opening for
Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of employment data.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Building permits and employment data is due at 8.30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as a 4-percent
jump in crude oil prices helped energy stocks, while banks also
contributed to a more positive tone.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.13 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET on Friday, while S&P 500 e-mini
futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, two of Canada's biggest banks, looked at
buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Canada and Japan must open their markets to farm imports
under a Pacific trade pact, the chairman of a U.S. congressional
committee responsible for trade said on Thursday, adding that
any country that cannot meet the deal's goals should drop out.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,266.30; +0.44 pct
US crude : $52.09; +3.19 pct
Brent crude : $58.37; +3.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,674; -0.8 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BCE Inc. CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CIBC raises price target to
C$20 from C$17.50
Firstservice Corp. CIBC raises target price to C$73
from C$62
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jan: Expected +234,000; Prior
+252,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jan: Expected +225,000; Prior
+240,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan: Expected +12,000; Prior
+17,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jan: Expected +5.6 pct; Prior
+5.6 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek for Jan: Expected +34.6 hrs; Prior
+34.6 hrs
1500 Consumer credit for Dec: Expected +15.00 bln; Prior
+14.08 bln
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)