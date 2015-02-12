(Adds econ data)
Feb 12 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking gains in
global markets.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.43
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
New home prices in Canada rose 0.1 percent for the fourth
consecutive month in December, as gains in Ontario and Alberta
offset losses in Quebec, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday as gains
in the energy and financial sectors helped offset uncertainty
surrounding discussions on a Greek debt deal.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.40 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, while S&P 500 e-mini
futures were up 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.57 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc named a former United Technologies
Corp executive as CEO, and reported a quarterly loss due
to a $1.4 billion charge related to its decision to suspend its
Learjet 85 business aircraft program.
Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest
independent oil producer, reported a quarterly loss that
ballooned eight times and said it would cut 15 percent jobs,
freeze salary hikes and cut discretionary spending as it adjusts
to the slump in global crude prices.
Manulife Financial Corp reported a
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and warned
macroeconomic factors such as low interest rates would produce
"headwinds" in 2015.
Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest
telecommunications companies, reported an 8 percent rise in
quarterly profit as rising smartphone adoption and the expansion
of LTE network boosted revenue in its wireless business.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,223.3; +0.35 pct
US crude : $49.94; +2.27 pct
Brent crude : $55.86; +2.20 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,683.50; +1.47 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : CIBC raises price target by C$1.00 to
C$17.50
Boardwalk REIT : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$60 from C$66
Mainstreet Equity Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$42.50 from C$45.00
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Actual +304,000; Prior +278,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Actual +289,750; Prior
+292,750
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Actual +2.354 mln; +Prior
2.400 mln
0830 Retail Sales mm for Jan: Actual -0.8 pct; Prior -0.9
pct
0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm for Jan: Actual -0.9 pct;
Prior -1.0 pct
0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos for Jan: Actual +0.2 pct; Prior
-0.3 pct
0830 Retail Control for Jan: Actual +0.1 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
1000 Business Inventories mm for Dec: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)